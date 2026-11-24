The rankings are strikingly persistent. Of the top five industries by employment share in FY15, four remained in the top five a decade later. Basic metals retained the third position, while motor vehicles moved from sixth to fourth. Wearing apparel, which was fifth in FY15, remained at the same spot in FY25.
More value, not proportionately more jobs
The contrast becomes clearer when employment is compared with gross value added (GVA), a measure of the value created by an industry after deducting intermediate consumption.
Motor vehicles, for instance, have strengthened their position considerably. The industry's share of manufacturing GVA increased from 7.4 per cent in FY15 to 9.5 per cent in FY25, taking it from fourth to second place. Its share of employment, however, increased only from 6.4 per cent to 7 per cent.