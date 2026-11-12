A frightfully good business opportunity as horror looks beyond the screen

The bet comes as India’s live event business expands. The Ficci-EY 2026 report estimates that the organised segment grew 44 per cent in 2025 to ~14,500 crore. Its survey found that 31 per cent of event management companies offered intellectual property (IP)-led events, up from 24 per cent, while 82 per cent expected demand for such properties to grow. For HorrorCon, the opportunity lies in turning a specific cultural interest into an event that audiences return to, and brands invest in.

The cosplay floor reflected the community’s range. Ghostface, Chucky, characters from Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 and Pyramid Head from Silent Hill appeared alongside Sukuna from Jujutsu Kaisen, zombies from The Last of Us 2 and a recreation of the possessed bed sequence from 1920. But one costume, the Avian Seraph, was not borrowed from an existing fictional world. Its bird-skull mask, asymmetrical wings, toga and katana belonged to an original character conceived by its creator. Such original characters, or OCs, take cosplay beyond recreating established franchises, allowing fans to imagine identities and worlds of their own, with the possibility of developing them into original IP.