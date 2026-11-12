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A new lease: Odisha's land policy aims to boost green energy investments

Odisha's draft policy proposes long-term land leases, minimum annual rentals and a land-pooling mechanism to support its 10.96 GW renewable energy target by 2030.

Solar power, Solar PV, Adani
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Odisha is proposing long-term land leases and a land-pooling framework to attract renewable energy investments and address land availability challenges as it targets 10.96 GW of capacity by 2030. | Representative image
Hemant Kumar Rout Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2026 | 11:23 PM IST
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With green energy emerging as the new battleground for investment among states, Odisha is striving to ease one of the sector’s biggest bottlenecks: access to land.
 
The draft Renewable Energy Land Lease Policy and Private Land Aggregation Framework, 2026, proposes a minimum annual rent of ₹25,000 per acre for private land, long-term leases and a dedicated mechanism to pool fragmented plots.
 
Odisha has set a target of achieving 10.96 gigawatt (GW) of renewable energy capacity by 2030, which requires around 19,620 acres of land. At present, it generates around 6.2 GW of electricity, with coal-based thermal power accounting for 86 per cent.
 
Under the proposed policy, landholders can submit letters of intent to lease out parcels, which land aggregation agencies will screen before a facilitation agency verifies them.
 
The proposed minimum annual rent of ₹25,000 per acre, or 85 per cent of the lease rental, whichever is higher, would increase by 5 per cent every two years. The lease tenure is 30 years for most projects, 40 years for small hydroelectric projects and 99 years for pumped-storage projects.
 
The draft also proposes full exemptions from stamp duty and land-conversion charges, alongside deemed non-agricultural status for land used for wind and solar projects. Hybrid projects would be prioritised.
 
The state government has sought feedback from stakeholders.
   

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Topics :Odisha economyOdisha industriesRenewable energy policyLand leasing

First Published: Nov 12 2026 | 11:23 PM IST

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