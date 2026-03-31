ACME, NTPC, and Jakson Green sign green ammonia supply agreements

ACME Cleantech, NTPC Renewable Energy, Jakson Green, and Oriana Power are among the companies that signed 10-year binding green ammonia supply agreements with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) on Monday, securing allocations across 13 fertiliser units.

Under the Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition (SIGHT) Programme of the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM), SECI conducted competitive bidding and the discovered price of the projects ranged between Rs 49.75/kg and Rs 64.74/kg.

ACME will supply 370,000 tonnes per annum (TPA) of green ammonia to fertiliser companies, including Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO), Coromandel International (CIL), Paradeep Phosphates (PPL), and Indorama India (IIPL).

IFFCO has been allocated 200,000 TPA of green ammonia across two units — Kandla, Gujarat, and Paradeep, Odisha — at discovered prices of Rs 54.73/kg and Rs 49.75/kg, respectively. CIL, on the other hand, secured 135,000 TPA across its two facilities, with 85,000 TPA at Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, to be supplied by Jakson Green and OCIOR at Rs 50.75/kg, and 50,000 TPA at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, to be supplied by ACME at Rs 51.89/kg. PPL has been allocated 115,000 TPA for its units in Paradeep, Odisha, and Zuarinagar, Goa, both awarded to ACME Cleantech, and Mangalore, which is awarded to SCC Infrastructure. Ostwal Group has received a combined allocation of 200,000 TPA, distributed across its three plants in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, to be supplied by NTPC Renewable Energy, Oriana Power, and SCC Infrastructure. IIPL will receive green ammonia at its Haldia, West Bengal, unit, by ACME at a discovered price of Rs 64.74/kg, the highest among all awarded projects.