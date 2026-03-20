Ad-vantage AI: Humans remain the creative filter in evolving advertising

In 2022, as small businesses grappled with pandemic-induced losses, confectionary maker Cadbury launched an advertisement featuring Shah Rukh Khan. The Bollywood superstar was seen not only convincing people to buy from local shops but also reeling out store names. However, those suggestions were not fixed. With artificial intelligence (AI), new names kept cropping up and hundreds of local shops featured in that campaign.

There has been no going back for the technology since then. AI has entered advertising at multiple levels — from ideation to production and distribution — reducing costs, speeding up output, and causing some hiring fluctuations.

“AI streamlines workflows and compresses timelines; marketers have more time to spend on strategy, storytelling, and emotion rather than repetitive execution,” said Hari Valiyath, chief business officer, Pixis, a Bengaluru-based AI-powered advertising solution firm. Apart from increasing speed and affordability, integrating crucial processes like ideation, videography, and graphic designing helps align creative goals.

“Before we get down to actual work, we can now provide multiple demos to the clients, thus reducing wastage. The adoption is maximum at the floor level of production,” said Ashish Chakravarty, partner and chief creative officer at Mumbai-based Garage Worldwide.

According to a forecast by global advertising firm WPP Media, the sector is set to grow 9.7 per cent in India this year, with revenue surpassing ₹2 trillion. Behind the growth will be AI-led consumer engagement, output analysis, and strategic planning.

“Now, achieving a common creative goal has become easier, reducing both the time and cost by over 80 per cent,” said AI ad filmmaker Rajiv Mehta, who runs an ad-making course after working in the industry for over a decade.

At Social Panga, a Gurugram-based digital marketing agency, AI is leading secondary research as well. “Based on the framework or instructions we provide, it can process information, organise insights, and accelerate the groundwork significantly,” said cofounder Himanshu Arora. The cost is reduced by eliminating inefficiencies across the entire marketing lifecycle. Back-and-forth movement is reduced by centralised collaboration with in-platform approvals, notifications, and feedback resolution.

“By learning from live data, campaigns fail, learn, and optimise faster. This shifts advertising from being a high-risk, high-waste function to a more predictable growth engine,” said Rajiv Dingra, founder and chief executive officer of Mumbai-based agentic AI-led platform ReBid.

Apart from a decline in customer acquisition cost, spending is now lower on audience testing and fine-tuning. At Pixis clients spent 37 per cent less on these processes. “It is learning and reallocating spending based on performance signals, adjusting bids and budgets in real time to optimise campaigns,” said Valiyath, adding that it is also helping target the best audience segment.

Arora, however, noted that in the short term, AI may increase costs due to experimentation, training, and infrastructure setup. “Once the learning curve is crossed, the benefits will be evident”.