Adani firm gets approval for ₹1.04 trillion Odisha data centre park

The group's data-centre arm has one operational unit, AdaniConneX, in Chennai, and is building separate centres in Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad. AdaniConnex is a 50:50 joint venture between Adani Enterprises and Sweden’s EQT-owned EdgeConneX.
Earlier this month, the Adani group and Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Company (IHC) had signed an agreement with the Odisha government for a ₹50,000 crore hyperscale AI data centre in Odisha. However, IHC's involvement in the data centre project proposed by High Density Data Centre Ltd has not been officially announced. "The ₹1.04 trillion data-centre project has been proposed as a standalone venture," a source said.
Apart from this, three more data-centre projects with a combined investment of ₹38,391 crore have been approved by the state government. The proposals are: HCLTech’s ₹14,257 crore AI-optimised data centre in Khordha, Sentraforge AI's ₹22,634 crore AI data centre and global capability centre (GCC) in Puri, and RKD Construction's ₹1,500 crore data centre in Kataka district.