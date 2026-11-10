Adani Power fast-tracks groundwork for ₹30K crore Odisha project

According to official sources, the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) has issued a public-hearing notice, inviting objections, suggestions and comments from stakeholders after the EIA was conducted as part of the process ahead of environmental approvals.
The company is undertaking additional studies, including a source-sustainability assessment for withdrawing water from the Mahanadi.
The EIA report has earmarked a substantial part of the investment for environment protection and management. A capital provision of ₹1,908 crore has been made for environmental protection, while a recurring expenditure of ₹82 crore annually has been proposed for operating and maintaining environmental management measures.
A company executive said the preliminary groundwork for the proposed project, including preparation of the EIA report and the environmental management plan, had been completed.