Adani Power fast-tracks groundwork for ₹30K crore Odisha project

Adani Power Limited has fast-tracked preparatory work for its proposed 2,400 megawatt (Mw) ultra-supercritical thermal power project in Odisha, with the ₹30,181 crore investment entering the environmental-clearance stage.

The proposed project, Nilanchal Ultra Super Critical Thermal Power Plant (USCTPP), will be developed as three coal-based units of 800 Mw each in Rahangol and Kandarei villages of Cuttack district. It is expected to strengthen India's power-generation capacity.

The plant will use ultra-supercritical technology, which operates at steam temperatures and pressures higher than conventional subcritical thermal power plants, enabling greater efficiency in converting coal into electricity.

The proposed configuration of three 800 Mw units is among the larger unit configurations being deployed in India's thermal power sector.

According to project documents reviewed by Business Standard, the proposed plant will require 331.49 hectares, comprising 315.51 hectares of non-forest land and 15.984 hectares of forest land.

It is expected to consume 9.67 million tonnes of coal annually. The project site, located at 72-92 metres above sea level, is around 9 km from the Mahanadi river.

The plant is estimated to require around 42 million cubic metres (MCM) of water annually. The Mahanadi has been identified as the source, and the company has applied to the Odisha Water Resources Department for allocation of the required quantity.