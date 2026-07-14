Adani Properties emerged as the largest value creator in the 2026 Grohe-Hurun India Real Estate 150, adding Rs 38,000 crore in valuation to climb four places and become India's fourth-most valuable real estate company.

The Ahmedabad-based company, chaired by Gautam Adani and managed by Pranav Adani and Rajesh Adani, saw its valuation rise 72.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 90,400 crore. The company continues to be the most valuable unlisted real estate company in India.

Experts at Hurun said the jump was mainly due to the Adani Group’s move to consolidate its real estate activities under one entity — Adani Properties. The research firm said India's richest person, Gautam Adani, could be building the country’s largest real estate business.

The gains also propelled Gautam Adani and family to the top of the Grohe-Hurun India Real Estate Rich List for the first time, with a wealth of Rs 90,400 crore, up 73 per cent YoY, as the family has full ownership of the real estate business. Further, Gurugram-based DLF continued to be the most valuable real estate firm in India, with a valuation of Rs 1.46 trillion as of May 29, 2026 (cut-off date for the list), down 29.3 per cent YoY. Lodha Developers retained the second spot with a valuation of Rs 93,700 crore, down 32.2 per cent YoY. Meanwhile, Indian Hotels Company also remained in the third position, similar to the previous edition of the report, with a valuation of Rs 93,300 crore, down 13.9 per cent YoY.

The combined valuation of the 151 companies in the ranking rose just 2 per cent YoY to Rs 16.5 trillion, the slowest growth since the list's inception nine years ago, compared with 14 per cent growth in 2025. The subdued performance coincided with a 20 per cent decline in the BSE Realty Index due to geopolitical tensions and concerns around artificial intelligence (AI), particularly affecting the residential segment. The combined valuation of the 151 companies is equivalent to Kuwait’s gross domestic product (GDP) and more than the combined GDP of Luxembourg and Bahrain. Listed firms accounted for 71 per cent of the list's value.

The cumulative value added by the companies on the list stood at Rs 34,300 crore, a sharp decline from Rs 1.4 trillion added in the 2025 edition. Only 31 of the 151 companies gained value this year, while 74 declined, mirroring the correction in the BSE Realty Index. The combined value held firm largely on the back of 37 new entrants, led by listed real estate trusts. Among existing companies, Adani Properties (addition of Rs 38,000 crore) and Prism (OYO) (addition of Rs 34,700 crore) accounted for roughly two-thirds of all value gained. Further, in 2026, hospitality accounted for 24 of the 151 companies, up from 22 last year, with a combined valuation of Rs 2.85 trillion.

Residential real estate dominated the 2026 Grohe-Hurun India Real Estate 150, accounting for 65 per cent of the companies, down 2 per cent YoY, followed by hospitality at 16 per cent, up 1 per cent YoY, and commercial at 13 per cent, down 1 per cent YoY. Drawing a comparison with China's property market, Anas Rahman Junaid, founder and chief researcher at Hurun India, said, “First, India must urbanise. It is critical to the next stage of our development, and that means our developers need to grow. Second, watch for unsustainable growth, and catch it early.” “Just before Covid, Chinese developers utterly dominated the global rankings. Seven years on, the top 10 are down perhaps 95 per cent by sales and market value. Evergrande has been ordered into liquidation, and its founder, Hui Ka Yan, has since pleaded guilty to fraud. Country Garden, once selling at the rate of USD 100 billion a year, narrowly escaped liquidation this February and is now restructuring more than USD 14 billion of offshore debt. Even state-backed Vanke survives only on repeated lifelines from its government shareholder," Junaid added.