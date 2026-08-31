Adani urges India's rating agencies to broaden lens on infrastructure risk

Billionaire Gautam Adani urged India's credit-rating agencies on Monday to develop broader analytical frameworks for infrastructure projects, arguing that conventional models can underestimate the economic and strategic value of large platforms that create new markets and industrial ecosystems.

Speaking at the CareEdge Group Annual Summit in Mumbai, the Adani Group chairman said India did not need lower credit standards but "wider lenses" to assess infrastructure whose value extends beyond the cash flows of a single asset.

"India does not need lower standards. India needs wider lenses," Adani said, calling on CareEdge to develop what he described as the world's first comprehensive credit framework for "integrated platform infrastructure." The remarks come as India accelerates investment in ports, renewable energy, power transmission, digital infrastructure and manufacturing as it seeks to build a more developed economy by 2047.

Adani argued that conventional credit models, often built around individual assets and projected cash flows, can struggle to capture the economic spillovers created when infrastructure is connected to other assets. He divided infrastructure into three categories: replacement infrastructure, where traditional rating models are generally adequate; growth infrastructure, where models should account for ecosystem effects; and "platform infrastructure," which he said can create entirely new capabilities, markets and industrial clusters. "Platforms like Mundra, Vizhinjam and Khavda do not just satisfy existing demand. They create new demand. They create new ecosystems. They create new capabilities," Adani said. From ports to industrial platforms Adani cited Mundra port in Gujarat as an example of infrastructure whose value expanded far beyond the original asset.

What began decades ago as a port project on a relatively undeveloped coastline has evolved into a broader logistics and industrial ecosystem linked to rail, logistics centres, power generation and manufacturing, he said. Mundra is now a major maritime gateway to northern and northwestern India, with extensive multimodal connectivity and industrial infrastructure around the port. Adani said such projects illustrate the limitations of assessing infrastructure solely through standalone discounted-cash-flow models. "If we build only for the demand we can see today, India will always be late for the opportunities of tomorrow," he said. He made a similar argument for Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala, saying India had for years relied on overseas hubs for transshipment despite the port's strategic location close to major global shipping routes.

Vizhinjam, commissioned in December 2024, is India's first deep-draft mega transshipment port. It handled 1.3 million TEUs in its first year and crossed 2 million TEUs within 18 months, according to Adani Ports. The port is being expanded to 5.7 million TEUs of annual capacity by December 2028. Adani said traditional financial assessments had struggled to capture the broader strategic value of the project. "The greatest risk was never in building Vizhinjam. The greatest risk was India continuing to believe that it could not," he said. Adani also pointed to the group's renewable-energy development at Khavda in Gujarat's Kutch region, where Adani Green Energy is developing a 30-gigawatt renewable-energy project across about 538 square kilometres.

As of March 31, 2026, 9.4 GW of capacity at Khavda was operational, with the company targeting completion of the 30-GW project by 2029. Adani said Khavda should not be assessed simply as a power-generation project, arguing that large-scale clean energy could underpin data centres, artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing and other energy-intensive industries. "AI may look like software. But ultimately, AI runs on infrastructure," he said, citing the need for electricity, data centres, cooling, transmission networks and land. The comments reflect a broader push by Indian infrastructure and technology companies to position energy availability, data-centre capacity and manufacturing capabilities as interconnected components of the country's emerging AI economy.

Adani said the competitive advantage in AI could ultimately depend not only on software and algorithms but also on the ability to build infrastructure capable of supporting computing at massive scale. Adani stressed that his proposal was not a request for easier ratings or weaker scrutiny. "I am not asking you to compromise your independence or say yes to unviable ambition," he said. "I am asking you to use your independence to build dynamic models that recognize the compounding power of national platforms." He said a new framework should account for ecosystem multipliers, strategic resilience and adjacency value, alongside conventional measures of leverage, cash flow and execution risk.

The challenge is particularly relevant as India's infrastructure investment becomes more complex, involving projects that combine energy, transport, logistics, digital networks and manufacturing rather than functioning as isolated assets. Adani called on the group to take the lead in developing a framework that could eventually be adopted by other emerging economies. "Why should the world's first truly comprehensive Credit Framework for Integrated Platform Infrastructure not come from India?" he asked. He said the framework should be capable of evaluating multidimensional infrastructure and capturing the value created when one asset strengthens the economics and resilience of others. Adani's comments come as India pursues a large expansion of physical and digital infrastructure, with the government targeting 500 GW of non-fossil power capacity by 2030 and seeking to deepen domestic manufacturing and technology capabilities.