ADNOC signs 10-year LNG supply deal worth $3 billion with Gujarat Energy

Abu Dhabi National ​Oil Company (ADNOC) has ​signed a 10-year ‌liquefied natural gas supply agreement with India's Gujarat Energy, the company said, expanding its presence in one of ‌Asia's key LNG markets.

ADNOC Gas signed a $3 billion deal in January to supply India's Hindustan Petroleum ​Corp with 0.5 million metric ‌tons of LNG ​annually ‌for 10 years, taking the ‌value of its contracts ‌with India ​to more ​than $20 billion.