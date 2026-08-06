Adoption of IP protection, FTA utilisation crucial for exporters: Report

Indian exporters seeking sustained growth need to adopt an integrated strategy that combines intellectual property (IP) protection, effective utilisation of free trade agreements, customs documentation, regulatory compliance, and supply chain controls, according to a report.

As Indian companies expand into overseas markets across North America, Europe, the West Asia, Africa, Southeast Asia, and Latin America, IP is no longer only a legal concern; it is increasingly a business asset that influences market access, valuation, partnerships, and long-term competitiveness.

For exporters, the most valuable assets should not be limited to factories or inventories alone, said the joint report by Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI) and RNA Technology and IP Attorneys.

"For Indian exporters, international growth requires an integrated operating discipline in which IP protection, FTA utilisation, customs documentation, regulatory compliance, supply-chain controls, and contractual safeguards are planned together before market exposure begins," it said. It added that the consequences of inadequate IP planning can be severe as companies entering foreign markets without proper preparation may encounter trademark squatters, patent infringement claims, customs seizures, counterfeiting, trade secret theft, or costly rebranding exercises. "International expansion therefore requires a proactive and structured IP strategy. Before entering a new market, businesses should identify their key intellectual assets, assess ownership and protection gaps, evaluate trademark availability, and determine filing priorities for patents, trademarks, designs, and trade secret protection," it said.

Delays in these steps can result in missed opportunity windows and permanent loss of valuable rights, it said. The TPCI on Thursday hosted India IP Advantage Summit 2026 here with a focus on how the country can convert its rising IP momentum into commercial advantage globally. Mohit Singla, Chairman, TPCI said while patent filings and IP registrations have grown steadily, challenges persist in commercialisation, enforcement, and global recognition. "Building a robust pipeline of Indian-owned patents and trademarks across AI, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, consumer brands, and creative industries will be pivotal to securing India's place in the global knowledge economy," he said adding patent applications filed with the Indian Patent Office increased from 58,503 in 2020-21 to 1,43,729 in 2025-26.