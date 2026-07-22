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Advanced skills dictate IT firms' campus hiring as AI reshapes demand

IT services firms are cutting back on mass recruitment from engineering colleges and are instead, stepping up hiring of fresh graduates with spe­cialised skills in AI as well as cybersecurity

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India’s largest IT services player Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which is also one of the largest campus recruiters of graduates, has seen this segment going up in recent years
Shivani ShindeAvik Das Mumbai, Bengaluru
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 11:24 PM IST
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India’s top information technology (IT) services companies are getting more selective in entry-level hirings as the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) raises demand for professionals with specialised skills. 
IT services firms are cutting back on mass recruitment from engineering colleges and are instead, stepping up hiring of fresh graduates with spe­cialised skills in AI as well as cybersecurity, cloud computing and data engineering at significantly higher salaries. 
According to data from HirePro, an AI-powered recruitment automation firm, differential salary for specialised skills among campus recruits now accounts for around 30-40 per cent of the overall campus hiring. This is expected to go up to 45-55 per cent in 2026-27 (FY27). 
“IT services hiring starts from August-September. But it is safe to assume that hiring within IT services firms is going to be very specialised. And this specialised hiring numbers continue to grow in most of the IT services organisations,” said S Pasupathi, COO, HirePro. 
India’s largest IT services player Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which is also one of the largest campus recruiters of graduates, has seen this segment going up in recent years. Specialised hiring for TCS has been going up, said Chief Human Resources Officer Sudeep Kunnumal. 
This even as the overall campus hiring numbers for TCS has come down. TCS intends to hire 25,000 professionals from campuses in FY27. 
 
“Our hiring in the differential salary category has been going up. Last year, this was 40 per cent. We will again raise it this time, as we look at the top segment. We will hire more in the Prime and Digital category,”  TCS CHRO Kunnumal told Business Standard in an interaction after the firm’s first quarter (Q1) FY27 results. 
TCS has three categories in the differential salary segment—Ninja (₹3.36 lakh per annum (LPA) and above), Digital (₹7 lakh LPA) and Prime (₹10 LPA). 
Similarly, HCLTech said after its Q1FY27 results that it will focus more on hiring engineering graduates who are armed with niche skills and will pay them substantially more, almost three to four times, than traditional engineers. 
Ram Sundararajan, chief people officer, HCLTech said, “In the previous two quarters, I have been talking about the focus on freshers being hired more around specialisation, not necessarily about the numbers. If I have to compromise on numbers and if that results in increasing the percentage of elite engineers that we will hire, that will be our focus. These elite engineers, over the next two to three years, should become part of the Forward Deployed Engineer (FDE) cohort.” 
FDEs are engineers who work directly with enterprise customers to deploy, customise, and integrate AI solutions into real business workflows. 
Differentiated salary is not a new strategy; it started in 2018-19 as companies were gearing up for the cloud and digital requirements, said Pasupathi of HirePro. Then this was called as ‘digital talent’. 
When it started, companies which were giving a salary of ₹3-3.4-3.8 LPA, started giving a package of ₹6 LPA, he added. Now companies have created further slabs and also moved salaries to as high as ₹15-16 LPA for certain skill sets, Pasupathi said.
The shift is being driven by two factors. First, GenAI is automating much of the entry-level work such as boilerplate coding, basic testing, documentation, and routine support that freshers traditionally started with. 
Second, enterprise clients now expect AI-native delivery from day one, making job-ready AI skills far more valuable than generic programming knowledge. 
Neeti Sharma, CEO, TeamLease Digital, an HR services firm, shares that instead of broad software engineering talent, hiring is increasingly narrowing towards AI-adjacent skills such as prompt design, workflow automation, AI-output quality assessment (QA), model evaluation, and building basic AI agents or copilots. 
At the same time, companies are also creating new roles such as FDEs, said Sharma. 
“This is also creating wage premium. The premium is not because engineering talent is scarce — it is because applied AI exposure is. India’s AI talent demand is estimated at 6-6.5 lakh professionals, against an available talent pool of around 4.2 lakh, leaving a skills gap of over 50 per cent,” said Sharma. 
As a result, says Sharma, IT services firms are willing to pay more for freshers who can contribute immediately to AI-led client engagements rather than spending months on reskilling after hiring. 
Aditya Narayan Mishra, managing director and CEO, Ciel HR added that AI is not creating a conventional hiring boom. “Organisations are recruiting fewer people for generic roles while investing more deeply in specialised skills that directly influence productivity, customer outcomes and business transformation. Some of the key roles for which the IT companies are hiring include agentic AI engineers, FDE, GenAI solution architects, and AI product owners,” he said. 
 
   

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Topics :Artificial intelligenceHiringRecruitment

First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 11:23 PM IST

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