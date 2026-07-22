Advanced skills dictate IT firms' campus hiring as AI reshapes demand

Ram Sundararajan, chief people officer, HCLTech said, “In the previous two quarters, I have been talking about the focus on freshers being hired more around specialisation, not necessarily about the numbers. If I have to compromise on numbers and if that results in increasing the percentage of elite engineers that we will hire, that will be our focus. These elite engineers, over the next two to three years, should become part of the Forward Deployed Engineer (FDE) cohort.”