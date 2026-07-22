Advanced skills dictate IT firms' campus hiring as AI reshapes demand

When it started, companies which were giving a salary of ₹3-3.4-3.8 LPA, started giving a package of ₹6 LPA, he added. Now companies have created further slabs and also moved salaries to as high as ₹15-16 LPA for certain skill sets, Pasupathi said.
The shift is being driven by two factors. First, GenAI is automating much of the entry-level work such as boilerplate coding, basic testing, documentation, and routine support that freshers traditionally started with.
Second, enterprise clients now expect AI-native delivery from day one, making job-ready AI skills far more valuable than generic programming knowledge.
Neeti Sharma, CEO, TeamLease Digital, an HR services firm, shares that instead of broad software engineering talent, hiring is increasingly narrowing towards AI-adjacent skills such as prompt design, workflow automation, AI-output quality assessment (QA), model evaluation, and building basic AI agents or copilots.