Adventz joins West Bengal investment advent with ₹1,700 crore push

It is also working on plans to develop real estate on land already available with the group, as well as shopping malls in the state and in Kolkata. The details are being worked out.

Speaking about the group’s plans in West Bengal, Poddar said, “We are a company from West Bengal, so we definitely want to use the opportunity to expand. These projects have moved from the discussion stage to the implementation stage. We are putting up a wagon plant, which should be commissioned in September-October this year. We are investing in a logistics park and are in talks with global partners. It is located at a place that is well connected by rail and highways and has ample water and power.”