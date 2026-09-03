Advertising will unlock new wave of profit for micro-dramas: Report

A new mobile phone within minutes, groceries in the blink of an eye, househelp at the doorstep with one booking — the Indian consumer has embraced speed in practically every segment. Entertainment is no exception. Hence, the emergence and success of micro-dramas. The question, though, is how sustainable the micro-drama model is. If a report by Bengaluru-based consultancy Redseer is to be believed, the future looks promising. The consultancy estimates that India’s micro-drama market could touch Rs 23,500-25,500 crore by FY32 — up from around Rs 2,300 crore in FY26 — after rising to Rs 4,600 crore in FY27. The next wave of revenue could be led by advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), suggests its report, “The AVOD Imperative”.

Currently, subscriptions account for some 99 per cent of micro-drama revenue. This is expected to decline to 95 per cent in FY27, with the remaining 5 per cent coming from advertisements. According to the report, around 15-17 million users paid for monthly subscriptions to micro-dramas in FY26, and around 40 million paid at least once. While this reflects users’ willingness to pay for content, advertisements could help platforms monetise higher-intent viewers through micropayments or subscriptions for exclusive and premium shows. Over 65 per cent of surveyed consumers expressed interest in an ad-supported micro-drama experience. According to Redseer estimates, advertising revenue in the micro-drama market could reach Rs 5,000-5,500 crore by FY32 from Rs 210 crore in FY27E.