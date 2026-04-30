AERB grants licence to NFC-Kota to fuel 700 MWe nuclear reactors

The Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) has granted an operating licence to the Nuclear Fuel Complex-Kota, which is designed to provide fuel to 700 MWe Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors.

The facility in Rajasthan's Rawatbhata has a licensed annual capacity of 500 metric tonnes of natural uranium dioxide (UO2) fuel bundles.

"The proposed activity of operation can be carried out in compliance with this license without undue risk to workers, the public and the environment," said the AERB in an order issued last week.

The operation licence was granted after the AERB conducted a detailed safety assessment under its regulatory framework.