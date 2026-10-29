Afcons wins ₹3,469 crore contracts for Jewar Expressway, Lucknow Metro

Afcons Infrastructure on Thursday said it had been awarded two significant engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts in Uttar Pradesh with a combined value of nearly ₹3,469 crore.

The projects comprise the development of the Jewar Link Expressway and a key underground section of the Lucknow Metro Phase-1B.

With these two projects, the company’s fresh orders secured in 2026-27 stand at ₹19,438 crore, according to the company’s senior management.

The Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) has awarded the Jewar contract, valued at approximately ₹2,086 crore, excluding goods and services tax (GST), for the construction of the 24.5-km access-controlled greenfield Jewar Link Expressway.

The six-lane corridor, expandable to eight lanes, will connect the Noida International Airport at Jewar, creating an integrated high-speed transportation network across the state. “The expressway is expected to significantly enhance airport accessibility, reduce travel times, and improve logistics efficiency by linking two of Uttar Pradesh’s most important expressway corridors - Yamuna Expressway and Ganga Expressway,” the company said. The project will support regional economic development while strengthening connectivity for passengers and freight traffic across western and central Uttar Pradesh, it added. The second contract has been awarded by the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) for the design and construction of a 6.52-km underground stretch under the Lucknow Metro Phase-1B project.