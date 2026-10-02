Affluent seniors are turning metros into luxury retirement addresses

The senior population, defined as those aged 60 and above, is projected to rise from 166.9 million this year to 191.5 million by 2030 and 346 million by 2050. With organised, high-quality supply expected to lag demand, the segment is likely to see sustained demand over the long term.
“Turning 60 is no longer viewed as retiring from life. They are healthier, more active, financially better placed, and keen to remain professionally, socially, and personally engaged,” said Aakash Ohri, MD and chief business officer at DLF Homes. India’s largest developer by market capitalisation, DLF is expected to launch its luxury senior living project in Sector 63, Gurugram, with an estimated sales potential of around ₹2,000 crore.