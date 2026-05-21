India's affordable housing sector faces ₹55,000 crore funding gap

Affordable housing remains severely underfunded in India, with over 450,000 affordable and mid-range homes across more than 1,500 stuck projects requiring around ₹55,000 crore in funding support, according to a report by Anarock Capital.

The segment remains outside the focus of formal capital and institutional lending even as India’s real estate sector is projected to require nearly ₹50 trillion of capital over the next 10 years to support its growth into a $1 trillion market by 2030, the report said.

India’s real estate market, currently valued at $550 billion, is expected to grow to $5-7 trillion by 2047.

India currently faces a shortage of 10 million affordable housing units and is estimated to require an additional 25 million units by 2030. Despite strong demand, affordable housing supply has sharply declined. Homes priced below ₹40 lakh accounted for just 10 per cent of new launches in Q1 2026, down from 26 per cent in 2021. In contrast, homes priced above ₹1.5 crore made up 53 per cent of launches during the quarter. According to the report, financing is increasingly concentrated around higher-margin projects and top developers in metropolitan markets, leaving affordable housing chronically underfunded. “India’s real estate sector no longer faces a shortage of capital. The real challenge is whether this capital can reach beyond the top developers and major metros to fund affordable housing, smaller developers, and emerging tier-two and tier-three cities,” said Shobhit Agarwal, chief executive officer, Anarock Capital.

“India’s affordable housing problem is no longer a demand issue, but a structural capital allocation and financing architecture challenge,” said Vishal Srivastava, head – corporate finance and managing director, Anarock Capital. The government-backed SWAMIH Fund, launched in 2019 and later expanded to ₹15,530 crore, has enabled completion of 58,596 homes so far, with over 1 lakh units expected in total. Budget 2025-26 also announced the SWAMIH Fund 2.0 with another ₹15,000 crore blended-finance vehicle targeting completion of an additional 1 lakh stalled units. PMAY-Urban 2.0 aims to support 1 crore additional urban homes, while affordable housing finance companies are projected to grow assets under management by 20-21 per cent in FY27, outpacing the broader mortgage sector, the report added.

According to the report, outstanding individual housing loans stood at ₹38 trillion as of February 2026, while commercial real estate lending by banks exceeded ₹5.2 trillion. Real estate accounts for the largest sectoral allocation within India’s Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) industry. The six listed real estate investment trusts (Reits) have a combined market capitalisation exceeding ₹2 trillion. Currently, 198 million square feet (msf), or about 37 per cent of India’s 520 msf Reit-worthy office stock, is listed. India’s Reit penetration remains low compared to mature markets. Reit market capitalisation equals 0.4 per cent of stock market capitalisation and represents only 20 per cent of listed real estate market value.