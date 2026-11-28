After Maharashtra took the lead in initiating the listing process for its discom MSEDCL, more states, including Gujarat, Haryana, Assam and Chhattisgarh, have shown interest in taking their power utilities public to raise funds, a senior official said on Saturday.

This assumes significance given the need for about ₹200 trillion in investment to meet various power sector targets by 2047 under the Viksit Bharat goal.

Addressing a press briefing at the Power Ministers' Conference of States and Union Territories, Union Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal said that Maharashtra plans to list MSEDCL by March.

"Yesterday, the Assam Chief Minister also called up the (power) minister and said that Assam Electricity Generation Company has been identified (for listing), which will be quickly followed by their transmission company and then distribution company, for listing. Chhattisgarh is also interested. Haryana and Gujarat come next (for listing their power sector firms)," he added.

On the peaking power issue, the Union Power Secretary explained that as storage capacity is built, they will be able to meet the peaking requirement. "During the daytime, we have roughly 30GW to 50GW surplus power. We need to actively deploy storage. The quick solution is Battery Energy Storage Systems. The target for the current financial year is 40GWh ... 16.5GWh could be commissioned by October. We will be closing anywhere between 36GWh to 40GWh," he said. Earlier on Friday, Union Power Minister Manohar Lal said India will need ₹200 trillion in investment by 2047 to meet various power department targets under Viksit Bharat.

He had suggested the fund can be raised either through listing power sector firms (by states) or by roping in private players through Public-Private Partnership mode. The minister on Saturday told reporters that old thermal plants are being phased out in favour of renewable energy, hydro and nuclear projects. The land vacated by the old thermal plant, which has outlived its life, will be used for nuclear plants. All states have evinced interest in that, he added. There was a discussion to integrate transmission and generation to avoid right of way issues. There was a discussion on encouraging long-term power purchase agreements. Tariff regulation issue has also been discussed here, Lal added.

He stated that discoms are suffering losses because some of the expenses filed under their returns are disallowed; tariff is not revised (upwards) and also presence of aggregate technical & commercial (AT&C) losses. The overall (AT&C) losses have come down from 22 per cent to about 14 per cent (against the target of 15 per cent), he noted. He also informed that 14.5 lakh households have been taken up for grid (electricity connection). Around 6.25 lakh have been completed including households in off grid mode. He also informed that it is expected that all remaining households will be completed by March 2027, except some in remote and hilly areas.