After Max, Fortis enters Odisha with 300-bed super-speciality hospital

For decades, Odisha's investment narrative revolved around its abundant mineral resources with investments mainly in steel, aluminium, coal and power. However, that story is now changing.

Alongside attracting record funds in mining, metals and green energy, the state is witnessing a surge in high-value investments in healthcare with some of India's largest hospital chains choosing Odisha for their expansion.

After Manipal Group and Max Healthcare, Gurugram-headquartered hospital network Fortis Healthcare has announced its first major project in the state.

While Max has made its strategic entry through the acquisition of a controlling stake in Kalinga Hospital, Fortis has signed an agreement with Bhubaneswar-based real estate developer Dion Group to establish a 300-bed greenfield hospital in Cuttack.

The project, which marks Fortis Healthcare's first major presence in Odisha, comes at a time when the state is emerging as one of eastern India's fastest-growing healthcare destinations. Fortis Healthcare has signed an operations and management (O&M) agreement with Dion Group for the upcoming hospital, which will be developed at Dion Riverside Township in Trishulia on the outskirts of the city. While Dion Group will develop the healthcare infrastructure, Fortis will operate and manage the facility. The hospital has been planned as a 300-bed tertiary and quaternary care centre with an estimated investment of around ₹500 crore. It is expected to serve not only patients from Odisha but also neighbouring states.

“Strategically located along the Cuttack-Bhubaneswar urban corridor, the facility will be developed as a centre of excellence across multiple specialities. It will be equipped with advanced diagnostics, critical care infrastructure and specialised clinical programmes to deliver world-class healthcare closer to patients,” the healthcare group stated in an exchange filing. Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Fortis Healthcare, described the project as a significant step in the company's growth journey. “The upcoming 300-bed multi-specialty hospital will play a significant role in improving access to advanced tertiary care services for patients across Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and neighbouring regions. We look forward to bringing Fortis' clinical excellence, patient-centric care and operational expertise to Odisha," he said.

The proposed hospital is expected to strengthen tertiary healthcare capacity in eastern India by offering comprehensive services across multiple super-speciality disciplines supported by modern medical technology, evidence-based treatment protocols and integrated critical care facilities. The proposed project is Dion Group's major diversification into healthcare infrastructure. Headquartered in Bhubaneswar, the group has established itself as one of Odisha's leading real estate and infrastructure developers with landmark residential, commercial and integrated township projects. In recent years, it has expanded into hospitality and healthcare infrastructure as part of its long-term growth strategy. Manoj Sahoo, promoter of Dion Group, said the project is an outcome of the company's vision of creating world-class infrastructure and essential services. "Developing a world-class health facility was one of our core goals. This collaboration brings together Fortis' proven clinical and operational expertise with our vision of creating modern healthcare infrastructure for the state. The project will help address the growing demand for advanced healthcare services and provide patients access to quality medical care closer to home," he said.

Earlier this year, Max Healthcare Institute entered Odisha by acquiring a controlling 58.4 per cent stake in Bhubaneswar-based Kalinga Hospital for Rs 297.97 crore (equity value of Rs 300 crore including control premium) with plans to expand its capacity and super-speciality services. Long before Max's entry, Manipal Hospitals had already chosen Odisha as a strategic growth market in eastern India. Over the past few years, the group has steadily expanded its presence through investments in advanced medical technologies, specialised treatment facilities and clinical services. Apollo Hospitals has significantly expanded its footprint in the state. Industry experts attribute this growing interest to Odisha's rapidly changing disease profile and rising demand for advanced medical care. According to latest health data, non-communicable diseases (NCDs) now account for nearly two-thirds of all deaths in Odisha. Large-scale screening programmes have identified lakhs of people living with hypertension and diabetes, while the burden of cancer, chronic kidney disease, cardiovascular ailments and liver disorders continues to rise.

Odisha records an estimated incidence of about 97 cancer cases per 100,000 population. With nearly 55,000 new cases emerging annually, incidence and mortality have risen by over 22 per cent in the last decade. Dr Datteswar Hota, former vice-chancellor of Odisha Health University, said apart from the rising NCDs, the expanding industrial economy is also contributing to the demand for world-class healthcare infrastructure. As Odisha attracts investments worth several lakh crore rupees in aluminium, steel, green energy and manufacturing, the need for tertiary hospitals capable of serving a growing urban population, professionals and industrial workforce has become important, he said.