After TCS Nashik case, other IT firms caught in social media storm

On Tuesday, industry body Nasscom had come up with a statement defending the tech sector, which employs around 5.95 million.
“The Indian technology industry is built on a foundation of respect, dignity, and safety. The industry operates under strict governance frameworks and unequivocal standards for employee safety, and workplace conduct,’’ the Nasscom statement said. Any instance of misconduct or harassment is treated with the highest degree of seriousness, with organizations taking swift, decisive, and appropriate disciplinary action in line with established processes, it added.