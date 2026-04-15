After TCS Nashik case, other IT firms caught in social media storm

“Infosys is aware of some social media posts claiming that women employees at Infosys BPM in Pune are facing harassment. Infosys maintains a zero-tolerance approach to any form of harassment or discrimination and is committed to providing a safe, inclusive, positive, and respectful workplace in all jurisdictions in which it operates,’’ the company said in a statement. Stating that the company has well-established policies and robust mechanisms in place, it said that any issue that is reported is treated seriously and investigated by an independent committee. Infosys also has proactive multi-channel preventive programs including ‘speak-up’ culture that encourages employees to report any concerns, according to the company statement.