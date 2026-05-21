Agoda bets on resilient India market to expand its global travel business

Commenting on the same, Malik attributed this surge to favourable visa policies, improving air connectivity further, and Agoda’s strong regional network across Asia. “As soon as direct flights improve and visa friction reduces, we see tremendous growth in demand,” he said.

For India, Agoda is seeing rapid growth in demand for secondary and emerging destinations rather than just metro cities and established tourism hubs. The Northeast, in particular, has emerged as a strong growth market. Destinations such as Gangtok, Guwahati and Cherrapunji grew over 50 per cent on an annual basis during the first quarter of 2026. Other destinations such as Puducherry (Pondicherry) and Ooty also saw over 60 per cent growth in searches.