AI adoption becomes key to capital access in real estate, says report

Artificial intelligence (AI) adoption in India's real estate sector has become key to accessing institutional capital, according to a report by GRI Institute, a global real estate and infrastructure think tank.

According to the JLL Global Technology Survey 2025 and the Ficci-KPMG joint report, AI adoption in the corporate real estate sector surged to 91 per cent in 2025 from less than 5 per cent in 2023, driven by institutional capital inflows, regulatory tightening and operational demand for data-driven decision-making.

According to GRI Institute, the rapid integration of AI is creating a structural governance divide where professionalised, digitally equipped developers attract disproportionate capital, while traditional operators face mounting access barriers.

“Construction finance monitoring, automated valuations and algorithmic deal matching all depend on clean, structured, auditable data. Developers that lack digital infrastructure cannot participate in AI-enabled capital markets. The technology adoption gap is, in practice, a capital access gap,” the report added. Some 47 per cent of Indian organisations plan to increase corporate real estate technology budgets by 15 per cent or more over the next three years, according to JLL. Construction finance monitoring represents one of the highest-priority investment categories within that technology spending, given its direct link to risk mitigation and capital preservation. The combination of AI adoption rates and planned technology budget increases indicates that institutional operators are seeing sufficient internal returns to justify accelerating deployment, GRI noted.

Key use cases of AI in real estate include computer vision for construction finance monitoring, automated valuation models, predictive land analytics and algorithmic deal-flow matchmaking. Earlier, institutional investments in Indian real estate stood at $1.7 billion in the first quarter of 2026 (Q1 2026), according to data compiled by GRI Institute's research hub. India's real estate equity inflows reached $30.7 billion between 2024 and Q1 2026, marking an 88 per cent increase from 2022-2023. India's proptech market is projected to reach $3.82 billion by 2034 from $1.31 billion in 2025, according to GRI Institute research data.