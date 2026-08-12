AI adoption surges, but are consumer firms seeing measurable returns?

India ranks first among the top 15 countries for AI adoption by companies across categories, except IT and cybersecurity, according to a Deloitte India-FICCI report released this month. The report, Consumer trends IGNITEing growth and governance, says AI is evolving from a productivity tool into an “intelligence layer” across FMCG, retail and ecommerce businesses, influencing everything from consumer engagement and product development to demand forecasting and supply-chain planning.

But as more firms embrace AI, the question that emerges is: what is the return on investment, and how are companies quantifying it?

Where AI is beginning to show returns?

The Deloitte India-FICCI report suggests measurable benefits are already emerging across parts of the consumer value chain.

AI could deliver savings of around 8-10 per cent across planning, buying, manufacturing and product development, while optimised forecasting and procurement could increase supply-chain efficiency by 5-10 per cent. The report estimates another 5-6 per cent in savings from store operations and sales interactions and 8-10 per cent in marketing and branding. However, one distinction emerges here. Consumer companies are increasingly able to point to operational returns. But, so far, evidence that those gains are translating directly into higher revenue, margins or earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit) remains much thinner. A McKinsey survey conducted between December 2025 and January 2026 among 27 C-suite executives across European retail, consumer packaged goods, apparel and related consumer services found that 23 had increased AI activity over the previous year, while none had scaled it back. Yet only six reported an Ebit impact of at least 1 per cent from AI initiatives, while more than half said it was still too early to determine the financial impact.

Where has AI delivered operational returns? In January 2026, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) said it had deployed machine learning-driven process controls, AI-powered autonomous troubleshooting and digital tools for changeover optimisation and manpower forecasting at its Pondicherry factory. This broader digital transformation enabled 25 per cent volume growth and reduced defects by 23 per cent at the site, while supporting a threefold increase in product variants within existing production capacity. However, HUL attributed the results to the factory’s wider digital transformation rather than to AI alone. Another example is Procter & Gamble. In its 2024 annual report, P&G said its India business used data, analytics and automation to optimise its supply chain, reducing the number of supply-chain touchpoints by 60 per cent compared with a few years earlier. It also shifted distributors to an AI and machine learning-based ordering system aimed at improving shipment and replenishment predictions. The company has separately said AI-driven insights across operations helped reduce out-of-stock rates by 15 per cent.

In its FY26 annual report, Tata Consumer Products said AI embedded in its sales-force automation platform influenced 41 per cent of orders and contributed a “meaningful delta in monthly sales”. It also used AI-driven route optimisation to reduce average field travel distance by 30 per cent. However, the company did not disclose the revenue generated by these systems. How are small platforms faring? For Match It Up, an AI-powered business networking startup, engagement is not the end goal. Instead, it tracks whether AI-generated recommendations lead to meaningful conversations, follow-ups and repeat usage. "The metric that matters to us is whether AI helps people have conversations they wouldn’t have had otherwise. We track signals like meaningful introductions, response quality, follow-up conversations, and whether those connections continue beyond the first interaction," Kunal Khanna, Founder of Match It Up, told Business Standard.

According to Khanna, the biggest impact has been on user conversion and retention rather than short-term monetisation. "When users consistently receive relevant introductions, they’re more likely to complete onboarding, engage with recommendations and return to the platform when they have a new business objective. Better matching creates trust, and trust is what drives long-term platform value," he said. "As an early-stage company, we’re focused on building a product people genuinely rely on. Revenue naturally follows when users repeatedly find value from the network." The cost of moving from pilots to scale The economics, however, are not straightforward. The Deloitte-FICCI report warns that for many companies, the central challenge is shifting from AI experimentation to generating measurable business returns at scale.

A June 2026 survey of 39 senior consumer packaged goods (CPG) and retail executives by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and The Consumer Goods Forum found that around 75 per cent of CPG respondents remained in pilot or exploration mode, while only 18 per cent were scaling AI with significant impact. More than half of companies across the two sectors did not formally measure the return on their AI investments. BCG said the most frequently cited barrier to scaling was that the economics demonstrated in pilots did not translate into full-scale business results, while many pilots were being run without a clear baseline or threshold for deciding whether they should be scaled.