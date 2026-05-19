AI built on western data may miss Global South's realities: P K Mishra

PK Mishra, principal secretary to the Prime Minister, cautioned that artificial intelligence (AI) models trained predominantly on English-language and Western datasets may not adequately capture the agricultural, medical, or climatic realities of Asia and the Global South.

This risked creating a dangerous gap between technological models and local realities, Mishra said while addressing the third convocation of Nalanda University at Rajgir, Bihar, on Tuesday, according to a statement issued by PIB.

He emphasised the necessity of initiatives like the IndiaAI Mission to build domestic technological capabilities and ensure knowledge sovereignty. He also raised crucial questions regarding ethics, bias, privacy, and human agency while examining the widespread impact of AI.

Mishra’s remarks come amid growing global debate on the governance of artificial intelligence, particularly concerns that large language models and other AI systems reflect the biases of the datasets they are trained on. Mishra also highlighted India’s transition into a bright spot in the global economy. He reiterated the Prime Minister's mission for India to once again be recognised as the world's leading knowledge centre, and advocated a development model rooted in coexistence, balancing economic competition with sustainability and social harmony. He noted that the 21st century presents a paradox in which humanity has unprecedented technological capabilities in artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and quantum computing, while simultaneously facing deep uncertainties such as climate change, geopolitical conflicts, and growing societal polarisation.

“The central question before humanity is not merely whether we can generate more information or technology, but whether knowledge will remain connected to wisdom, ethics, compassion, and human responsibility,” Mishra added. He emphasised the need to revive structured debate and critical inquiry as a way to counter growing intellectual passivity, noting that although technology can deliver instant answers, it cannot substitute ethical judgement or moral responsibility, nor can it fully grasp human experiences such as meaning, suffering, dignity, or aspiration. “Civilisations decline not when they lose information, but when they lose the capacity for reflection and independent thought,” he said.

Mishra highlighted India’s efforts to widen access to education, pointing to the National Education Policy’s emphasis on multidisciplinary learning, multilingual instruction, and the formal inclusion of Indian Knowledge Systems in the curriculum. He also referred to digital public infrastructure projects such as the National Mission for Manuscripts and the Traditional Knowledge Digital Library, which aim to preserve and systematically document ancient texts and traditional knowledge systems, including those related to medicine. The National Education Policy shifts school and higher education towards multidisciplinary and multilingual learning, and includes Indian Knowledge Systems as a formal part of the curriculum, while the National Mission for Manuscripts focuses on identifying and preserving ancient manuscripts by digitising them and creating records of texts that are often fragile or not widely accessible.