“Globally, many universities are witnessing renewed interest in humanities and social sciences as AI becomes more pervasive. While AI is effective at problem solving, processing information and supporting analysis, organisations still rely on human

judgment, contextual understanding and ethical decision-making,” said Amrita Dutta, principal for education and social sector at executive search firm Odgers. These qualities, she said, have traditionally been nurtured through disciplines that examine human behaviour, society and ideas.

Nitina Dua, who heads the Career Guidance Centre at Shiv Nadar School, said students and parents, too, are moving away from the traditional choice between science and humanities, and towards combinations of the two. “There is growing respect for what a humanities education builds: Reading closely, arguing well, judging what is reliable and understanding people. Employers are saying this clearly. The World Economic Forum’s latest Future of Jobs Report places analytical thinking at the top of the skills employers seek, followed by qualities such as resilience, leadership and creative thinking,” Dua said.