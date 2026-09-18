Chipmakers turn to AI to speed design, verification and defect detection

Artificial intelligence (AI) may be straining the global semiconductor supply chain, but chipmakers are increasingly turning to the same technology to make chips faster and more efficiently.

From improving hardware-software co-design and shortening verification cycles to detecting manufacturing defects and cutting learning time for engineers, AI is finding its way deeper into semiconductor design and production, industry executives said at Semicon 2026.

Put simply, AI is not only driving demand for more chips to power data centres; it is also helping streamline how those chips are designed and manufactured.

“One of the things which generally semiconductor companies lack is- They never talk to software guys. They don't care how software is developed. How the operating system has to use it. Now, with AI, we have seen that the hardware-software co-design,” said Prakash Raghavendra, senior fellow, software systems, AMD.

He added that AI not only optimises the software. “It also tells you can't optimize further. That feedback goes to the hardware…And if we practice software and actually redesign the code, hardware and software can optimize it,” he said. “The opportunity cost is where the AI creates the best value with first time drive and verification. Otherwise it's going to cost hundreds of millions of dollars of delay,” said Navin Bishnoi, vice-president and country head, India, Marvell Technology. The verification cycle for chips involves hundreds of engineers and several methods. Similarly, Micron has implemented machine-learning techniques along with data centralisation to develop a live solution across semiconductor sites.

“(This) is detecting the patterns or detecting new defect patterns, or existing defects, and how we're going to catch it. We're seeing a huge difference on how much machines used to say versus the AI used to say,” said Shisheer Kotha, director of smart manufacturing and AI, India, at Micron. Machine here refers to Micron’s advanced defect-classification system that inspects wafers, where detected defects can mean significant losses. Ritesh Tyagi, vice-president and global head, silicon, at Wipro, highlighted that AI is also being used by the company to shorten the learning cycle. “We created many of these agents in the last couple of years…We call them learning agents,” Tyagi said.