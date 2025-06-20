Air India CEO denies funeral absence claims, reaffirms Tata support

Air India Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Campbell Wilson on Friday said senior executives of the airline were present at the funeral of every flight crew member who perished in the June 12 AI171 crash, dismissing “social media commentary” that alleged otherwise.

“We have had senior representation at each and every one,” Wilson wrote in a message to employees, adding that the management chose to keep a low profile “as a matter of respect”, to avoid disrupting services “so important for families and loved ones”.

Wilson also said the airline is supporting the families of the deceased crew members as it would those of its own staff. "These families are now Tata families," he said, echoing a statement by Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran.

About 500 employees from Air India and 17 other Tata Group companies are in Ahmedabad assisting families of passengers, crew and residents affected by the tragedy. "We will continue supporting those affected long after the work in Ahmedabad is done," Wilson said. On the ongoing investigation into the crash of flight AI171 — which killed 241 people, including 34 on the ground — Wilson said the airline is fully cooperating with the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB). "What happened? There are many theories but, as the accident is now under official investigation by the AAIB, it is not appropriate for us to comment or speculate. We are providing all information requested by the AAIB and are cooperating completely. It is vital that the facts, whatever they may be, are known so that we and the industry at large can learn from them," he said.

"If there is any discovery during the investigation that suggests airlines or suppliers need to change something urgently, we have confidence that such information would be shared quickly. For our part, we will be transparent with what is shared with us," he noted. The AI171 flight had 242 people — 10 cabin crew members, two pilots and 230 passengers — on board. All but one passenger died in the crash. Wilson, in his message, reassured staff that Air India's Boeing 787 fleet has passed the additional checks ordered by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). "We have also, as a matter of abundant caution, voluntarily decided to continue additional pre-flight checks... Where there is any doubt, we will not release aircraft — of any type — for service," he noted.

He explained that these checks, along with airspace restrictions over the Middle East and Pakistan, have led to temporary flight reductions. “We will progressively restore (services) when the time is right,” he said. Air India on Thursday night announced the suspension of its Delhi–Nairobi, Amritsar–London (Gatwick), and Goa (Mopa)–London (Gatwick) services, and reduction of frequencies on many other international routes, as part of a temporary scaling down of operations on its long-haul network. The airline cited voluntary enhanced safety inspections and extended flight durations due to airspace closures in the Middle East as the reasons for the move, which will take effect from June 21 and continue at least until July 15.