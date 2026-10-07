AlcoBev industry contributed ₹4 trillion to India's FY25 taxes: Report

The Indian alcoholic beverage (AlcoBev) industry contributed around ₹4 trillion to the country’s exchequer through central and state taxes in FY25.

Telangana led with a 32 per cent share of alcohol in the state’s own tax revenue, followed by Tamil Nadu at 27 per cent and Uttar Pradesh at 25 per cent, according to a report released by the International Spirits and Wines Association of India (ISWAI) on Wednesday.

According to the report titled ‘Economic value of the Indian alcoholic beverage industry 2026,’ Telangana had the highest share of alcohol in the state’s own tax revenue at 32 per cent, followed by Tamil Nadu at 27 per cent and Uttar Pradesh at 25 per cent, while several other states had a share above 20 per cent.

The total tax collected from the AlcoBev industry in India is around 6.6 per cent of India’s total tax collections, 11.3 per cent of indirect taxes and 19.1 per cent of states’ own tax revenue, the report said. Tax collection from the sector has grown from ₹2.4 lakh crore in FY21, according to figures from ISWAI's previous report in 2023. Sanjit Padhi, chief executive officer of ISWAI, called the dependence on the AlcoBev industry for revenue generation a matter of concern, noting that the higher the number, the more the government taxes. “But at the same time, it is also good that we are as important to them as they are to us,” he told Business Standard. “The ideal share would be 20-25 per cent.”

According to the report, the AlcoBev sector is estimated to have a market size of ₹6.2 lakh crore in calendar year (CY) 2025, approximately 1.8 per cent of India’s nominal GDP for FY26. It has grown from a market value of ₹3.9 lakh crore for CY2021 and 1.6 per cent of nominal GDP for FY22, as highlighted in ISWAI’s 2023 report. Padhi said that states’ own tax revenue rests mainly on petroleum, stamp duty (real estate), mining royalties and alcohol. This explains why Telangana, with little mining, is at 32 per cent, while Maharashtra, which has a huge petrol collection, is at 12 per cent.

“The alcohol industry is not seen as an industry, because the right to do business doesn't rest with us. The government gives us the right to do business,” said Padhi. “Our attempt from ISWAI is to prepare a document that explains to all the stakeholders how important we are, and how significantly we contribute.” The report states that, apart from taxes, the industry also involves around 2.42–2.55 million farms and 12.14–12.81 million farmers in growing inputs for the industry — like grain, sugarcane, molasses, barley and grapes. On avoiding double-counting crops that also go to food, sugar or ethanol, Padhi said the method works backwards from tonnage, allocating total crop production across the farms that grew it.