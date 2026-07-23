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Quality control orders hit small businesses hard, pushed up costs: CSEP

CEA said the decision to allow four Chinese power equipment manufacturers to bid for projects was taken consciously to ease supply constraints in critical equipment

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Nandini Keshari
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 10:21 PM IST
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The decision to allow four Chinese companies to participate in power project tenders has been taken very consciously, said V K Singh, member (Power Systems), Central Electricity Authority (CEA), while addressing the second edition of the Bharat Green Hydrogen Summit 2026, organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).
 
"Recently, the government has taken a key decision. We have allowed certain Chinese companies to participate in tenders so that our requirement for transformers, bushings and other critical materials can be met. And this decision has been taken very consciously," said Singh.
 
He added that the country is facing supply-chain constraints, including limited domestic availability of specialised materials such as cold-rolled grain-oriented (CRGO) steel and bushings. He also said that the CEA is holding meetings with the Indian Electrical & Electronics Manufacturers' Association (IEEMA).
 
"We have analysed our production capacity. We will be self-sufficient in our CRGO production once JSW JFE Steel Limited (a joint venture of JSW Steel and Japan's JFE Steel) comes on stream in 2027.
 
The company is investing₹5,845 crore to ramp up its CRGO capacity to 350,000 tonnes per annum by FY28. In 10 to 12 months, it is expected that the supply gap will be reduced. At the same time, the cost of transformers and other equipment will also come down," he said.
 
Last month, the government allowed four Chinese power equipment manufacturers with production facilities in India to participate in government tenders for critical power projects.
 
According to a finance ministry order dated June 24, the exemption applies to TBEA Energy, Nanjing Electric India, New Northeast Electric India and Taikai Electric (India). The exemption will remain valid for two years from the date of issuance, according to the order.
 
   

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Topics :CEAPower equipmentmanufacturing

First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 10:04 PM IST

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