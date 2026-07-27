Alternate fuel penetration in Indian CVs to touch 40-45% by FY30: Icra

Penetration of alternate fuels, including CNG/LNG and electric vehicles, in the Indian commercial vehicle industry is expected to touch 40-45 per cent by FY2030, rating agency ICRA said on Monday.

In FY2026, the penetration of alternate fuels in the Indian CV industry was at 27 per cent, ICRA said in a statement.

The CNG/LNG penetration in the CV industry is expected to increase to 30-35 per cent by 2029-30, while the same for electric vehicles is projected to rise to 10-15 per cent, it added.

The rise in EV penetration in the commercial vehicles (CV) industry is led primarily by the bus segment within the M&HCV (medium and heavy commercial vehicle) category, ICRA said.

CNG/LNG penetration in CVs has increased steadily to 25 per cent in 2025-26 from 7 per cent in 2020-21, emerging as a viable alternative to conventional petroleum fuels, it noted. On the other hand, the share of diesel as a fuel for the CV industry in India has gradually declined to 67 per cent in 2025-26 from 86 per cent in 2020-21 owing to progressively stricter emission control norms and declining total cost of ownership (TCO) of alternative fuel technologies (CNG, LNG and EV), driven by regulatory support, it added. Petrol adoption in CVs remained limited at less than 10 per cent in 2025-26, with usage largely confined to the light commercial vehicle (LCV) segment, ICRA said.

The rating agency said incentives provided under the PM E-Drive Scheme have significantly reduced the procurement cost, thus serving as a catalyst to accelerate the adoption of e-trucks going forward. Adoption of EV and hybrid technologies, while remaining modest at 2 per cent in 2025-26, is expected to gain momentum over the medium term, backed by government policies (incentives, subsidies and tax waivers) and an evolving EV ecosystem, which are likely to support affordability, going forward, it noted. "While the focus remains on increasing alternative fuel penetration, adoption in the Indian CV industry continues to face key challenges including high upfront vehicle costs and infrastructure gaps. TCO (total cost of ownership) remains a key factor for fuel technology adoption in a cost-sensitive market like India," ICRA Senior Vice President & Co-Group Head Kinjal Shah said.