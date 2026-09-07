Alternative fuels zoom past petrol in share of PV sales: Fada data

In August 2025, petrol’s share was 46.89 per cent, while that of alternative fuels stood at 34.98 per cent, compared with 51.04 per cent and 30.01 per cent, respectively in August 2024.

The rise in alternative fuels PVs’ share in sales is mainly driven by an improvement in CNG and EV segments. CNG’s PV sales share increased from 18.72 per cent in August 2024 to 25.28 per cent in August 2026, while electric PV sales’ share zoomed from 2.12 per cent to 7.63 per cent, during the same period. The share of hybrids in PV sales was down from 9.17 per cent in August 2024 to 9.04 per cent this year. Petrol’s share of PV sales remains the largest by individual fuel type at 40.85 per cent.