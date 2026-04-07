Aluminium extrusion industry cuts production amid West Asia crisis

The country's aluminium extrusion sector has significantly curtailed production capacities due to the escalating crisis in West Asia, according to Aluminium Extrusion Manufacturers Association of India (ALEMAI).

The disruption in global supply chains, triggered by heightened geopolitical tensions in the region, has forced companies to scale back operations from an average annual output of 1.2-1.3 million tonnes, or about 1 lakh tonnes per month, to just 50,000-60,000 tonnes currently.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event here, ALEMAI Secretary Ankur Aggarwal said, "The capacity has been scaled down. We have been producing 1.2-1.3 million tonnes on an average yearly. We were producing one lakh tonnes every month and it scaled down to 50,000-60,000 tonnes." Highlighting the industry's concerns, ALEMAI President Jitendra Chopra said, "India's midstream and downstream aluminium sectors are undergoing a severe contraction, with production declining by 40 per cent to 50 per cent. Despite a strong installed capacity of 4.2 million tonnes, utilisation remains significantly below potential." The sector is currently operating under stress," he said.

The ongoing West Asia crisis has severely disrupted supply chains and energy sources for the aluminium extrusion industry, with 50 per cent of raw materials sourced from the region now facing unloading halts. The conflict has led to a complete standstill in container unloading at West Asian ports, choking raw material inflows and spiking conversion costs by 25 per cent due to the resultant energy crisis. Around 30-35 per cent of aluminium extrusion plants shut down amid LPG supply disruptions, but supplies have partially resumed over the last 5-6 days at 40-50 per cent levels, enabling them to operate at 35-40 per cent capacity due to lingering LPG and PNG shortages.