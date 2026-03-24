Aluminium extrusion industry grappling with LPG, PNG crisis amid Iran war

The Aluminium Extrusion Manufacturers Association of India (ALEMA) has urged the government for urgent relief measures as the industry is grappling with severe LPG and PNG shortages triggered by the escalating West Asia crisis.

The ALEMA has urged the government to implement urgent relief measures, including interest rate cuts and loan moratoriums.

ALEMA, in a recent letter to the government, said the conflict in West Asia has severely disrupted supplies of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and piped natural gas (PNG), critical fuels for melting, heating and ageing processes in aluminium extrusion manufacturing.

"Many extrusion units have been compelled to shut down or reduce production by 30-70 per cent due to acute shortages and supply prioritisation by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas," the association said.