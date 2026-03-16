Aluminium nears $3,500 a tonne as major smelter slashes output in West Asia

Aluminum advanced after one of the world’s biggest smelters of the metal closed almost a fifth of its capacity, deepening the risk of shortages as the Iran war chokes supplies from the West Asia.

Aluminium Bahrain BSC has started a phased shutdown of three production lines, together accounting for 19 per cent of its total output capacity, the firm said on Sunday. Alba, as the company is known, is aiming to conserve raw materials while shipping through the Strait of Hormuz faces disruptions.

The metal rose as much as 1.6 per cent in initial trading on the London Metal Exchange to hit $3,494.50 a ton, before paring gains to trade at $3,465.50 a ton by 9:10 a.m. Shanghai time.