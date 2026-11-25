The Material Recycling Association of India (MRAI) has sought the removal of the 2.5 per cent basic customs duty (BCD) on imported aluminium scrap in its recommendations for the Union Budget 2027-28, setting up a sharp policy divide with primary aluminium producers, who want the levy maintained or increased.

MRAI has argued that the existing duty raises raw material costs for domestic recyclers, particularly micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and puts them at a disadvantage compared with manufacturers in countries that allow duty-free imports of scrap. The demand contrasts with that of the Aluminium Association of India (AAI), which has proposed maintaining or increasing the BCD on aluminium scrap until mandatory quality controls for imports are in place.

The opposing recommendations highlight competing interests within India's aluminium value chain over access to raw materials, import protection and domestic value addition. AAI represents large primary aluminium producers in the country, including Hindalco, Vedanta Aluminium, Nalco and Adani-IHC, among others. MRAI represents the interests of more than 25,000 small and medium enterprises in the recycling industry. MRAI has argued that aluminium scrap is the only major base metal scrap that continues to attract import duty. The government exempted copper, zinc and lead scrap from BCD in the Union Budget 2025-26, while ferrous scrap was exempted in 2021-22. According to MRAI, domestic scrap generation meets only 15-20 per cent of the raw material requirements of India's aluminium recycling industry, with the remaining 80-85 per cent met through imports. It estimates that secondary aluminium production increased from 0.85 million tonnes in 2015-16 to around 2.2 million tonnes in 2025-26, accounting for nearly 35 per cent of the country's total aluminium production.

The association has also cited the rise in imports of aluminium alloy ingots from countries including the UAE, Malaysia, China and Vietnam, which it says increased from ₹1,980 crore in 2023-24 to ₹4,205 crore in 2025-26. It argues that Indian recyclers pay duty on imported scrap even as finished or semi-finished aluminium products from some trading partners enter the country at preferential or nil duty rates. MRAI said the recycling industry supports around 700,000 direct and indirect jobs, with a significant share of employment generated by MSMEs. It has argued that removing the duty would lower input costs, encourage domestic production of secondary aluminium and help retain value addition and employment in India.

Business Standard reported in July that the Ministry of Mines had recommended the removal of the existing BCD on aluminium waste and scrap to the Department of Revenue under the finance ministry. In a written response to Business Standard's queries, the mines ministry said aluminium demand was projected to reach 8.4-8.7 million tonnes by FY30. Since additions to primary aluminium capacity take time, eliminating the duty would strengthen secondary production to meet growing domestic demand, it said. AAI, on the other hand, has framed its proposals around protecting domestic manufacturers and supporting an investment pipeline of approximately ₹4 trillion. It projects India's aluminium demand to rise from around 6 million tonnes in 2025-26 to 11.5 million tonnes by 2032-33, and says a predictable policy framework is needed to expand domestic capacity.