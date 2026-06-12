AM Green, VOC Port sign MoU for ₹2,000-crore green ammonia bunkering hub

The companies said the partnership combines AM Green's green ammonia production capabilities with VOCPA's experience in handling liquid ammonia and its status as a designated National Green Hydrogen Hub.

AM Green has committed to developing a 1 million tonne per annum (MTPA) green ammonia production facility near the port, involving an investment of ₹15,000 crore, for which VOCPA will provide active support.

"AM Green has already completed a significant portion of the land acquisition for the green hydrogen-ammonia complex. The project will also enable ₹35,000 crore worth of investment in renewable power generation. This development reaffirms the company's target of developing more than 4 MTPA of green ammonia production capacity across India by 2030," the companies said.