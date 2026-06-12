Home / Industry / News / AM Green, VOC Port sign MoU for ₹2,000-crore green ammonia bunkering hub

AM Green, VOC Port sign MoU for ₹2,000-crore green ammonia bunkering hub

The project aims to develop 200 KTPA of green ammonia marine bunkering capacity by 2029-30, with plans to scale up capacity and investment over the next decade

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Representative Image (Photo: Bloomberg)
Sudheer Pal Singh
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2026 | 9:12 PM IST
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Green hydrogen and ammonia developer AM Green and V O Chidambaranar Port Authority (VOCPA) have announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly develop VOC Port, Tuticorin, as a strategic green ammonia production and bunkering hub.
 
The MoU envisages the development of 200 thousand tonnes per annum (KTPA) of green ammonia marine bunkering capacity by 2029-30 with an investment of ₹2,000 crore, with the potential to scale capacity to 500 KTPA by 2035, involving a total investment of ₹5,000 crore, subject to market demand and industry adoption of low-carbon marine fuels.
 
AM Green and VOCPA will also explore pilot bunkering operations and jointly develop the infrastructure required to facilitate green ammonia bunkering, aligned with international best practices.
 
The companies said the partnership combines AM Green's green ammonia production capabilities with VOCPA's experience in handling liquid ammonia and its status as a designated National Green Hydrogen Hub.
 
AM Green has committed to developing a 1 million tonne per annum (MTPA) green ammonia production facility near the port, involving an investment of ₹15,000 crore, for which VOCPA will provide active support.
 
"AM Green has already completed a significant portion of the land acquisition for the green hydrogen-ammonia complex. The project will also enable ₹35,000 crore worth of investment in renewable power generation. This development reaffirms the company's target of developing more than 4 MTPA of green ammonia production capacity across India by 2030," the companies said.
 
Tuticorin is seen as a natural gateway for India's green ammonia bunkering future.
 
"VOC Port's existing ammonia infrastructure, its Green Hydrogen Hub designation, and its connectivity to global shipping lanes make this partnership a critical building block in AM Green's pan-India commercialisation strategy,” AM Green Chief Executive Officer Gautam Reddy Kumbam said.
 
AM Green is promoted by the founders of Greenko Group, a large renewable energy company. It is developing low-carbon ammonia projects across multiple locations in India with a goal of reaching 5 MTPA of green ammonia capacity.
 
   

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Topics :hydrogenTuticorinMarine

First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 9:12 PM IST

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