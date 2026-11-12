Amaravati to launch quantum manufacturing; Andhra nets ₹5.8 trn in deals

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said South Asia's first quantum computing manufacturing facility would be established on 250 acres in Amaravati and inaugurated on February 3 next year.

Addressing the CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam, he also invited industrialists and business leaders to make Amaravati their second home and become partners in the state's development journey.

On Thursday, Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd (CleanMax) signed a deal with the state to build a 2 GW Compute Factory in Andhra Pradesh, in partnership with Neysa, an AI cloud platform backed by Blackstone. The Compute Factory is a data centre park designed as a net-zero AI factory. The ₹8,000 crore project will come up on about 600 acres in the Orvakal Zone of Kurnool district.

He said Andhra Pradesh was working towards becoming a major manufacturing and technology hub in areas such as rare earth minerals, steel production, solar wafers, solar energy and battery energy storage. The state has identified several priority sectors, including the Critical Minerals Mission, Steel Policy, Solar Mission, defence self-reliance, Space Vision, Semiconductor Mission, Logistics Policy, Quantum Technology, Green Hydrogen and Maritime Development. The chief minister said a quantum computer would be established in Amaravati, while quantum equipment would also be manufactured under the 'Made in Amaravati' brand. A dedicated Drone City was being developed to manufacture drones for civilian and defence applications. Drones were already being used to deliver medicines to remote areas. He said Andhra Pradesh aimed to emerge as a global horticulture hub by attracting investments in food processing and allied industries.

Andhra nets ₹5.8 trillion investment on day 1 On the first day of the 31st CII Partnership Summit 2026 in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, 73 MoUs and 15 preliminary deals worth ₹5,84,355 crore, with the potential to create 1,07,693 jobs, were exchanged between the state and companies across various sectors. The MoUs include 23 in general manufacturing, with investments worth ₹3.57 trillion and 44,838 jobs, led by Reliance Industries (₹2,73,000 crore, East Godavari); Rashmi Metallurgical Industry (₹18,500 crore, Srikakulam); and JSW Group (₹15,000 crore, Kadapa). Among the major renewable energy projects worth ₹1.65 trillion were Greenko Energies (₹45,000 crore, multiple districts); Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions (₹41,000 crore, multiple districts); and Megha Engineering & Infrastructures (₹36,000 crore, Krishna).