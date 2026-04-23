Amazon India to invest $300 mn to expand logistics, worker benefits

Amazon India said on Thursday it will invest more than Rs 2,800 crore ($300 million) to expand its logistics networks and improve workers’ safety and well-being.

The spending is part of the ecommerce company’s plans to invest more than $35 billion by 2030 on AI-led digitisation, exports and jobs.

Amazon India, which is expanding its core and quick commerce operations, said the announcement builds on its Rs 2,000 crore investment in 2025 which enabled the launch of 17 new fulfilment centres, six sortation centres, and 75 last-mile delivery stations across India. It also introduced its quick commerce offering, Amazon Now, which has expanded to more than 300 micro-fulfilment centres across key cities.

“At the heart of this network are our people, and we remain committed to raising the bar on associate safety, health, and financial wellbeing. This year, we are investing over Rs 2,800 crore to further strengthen these efforts,” said Abhinav Singh, vice-president, operations, Amazon India and Australia. “We are continuing to scale our operations network and advance the technology that enables faster, safer, and more reliable deliveries for customers.” Amazon India will expand and upgrade its India operations network, including fulfilment centres, sortation hubs and delivery stations, to increase capacity and improve delivery speeds, especially in Tier-II and III cities. It will also support sellers and small businesses, while contributing to local economic activity. The company plans to expand Amazon Now, both within existing cities and into new ones, offering delivery timelines ranging from minutes to days.