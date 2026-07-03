Amazon Now, Flipkart Minutes go full throttle in India's qcom space

Singh said that beyond the number of stores, the top three players also benefit from years of operational refinement. "They already understand local demand patterns, inventory planning, customer behaviour and assortment optimisation. A dark store in South Delhi requires a completely different product mix from one in Narela (Delhi). These are learnings that come only with time,” Singh added.

For investors, Puri said the interesting question is defensibility. He said capital is just the starting point. It buys dark stores, delivery fleets and speed, and every serious player now has those. “Defensibility lives in the cohorts. It shows up in whether a customer spends more in month twelve than in month one, and whether each new cohort comes back stronger than the last without being paid to return. That is what funding cannot buy,” he said.