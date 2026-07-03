Amazon Now, Flipkart Minutes go full throttle in India's qcom space

In the case of Amazon, Menon added that the Prime ecosystem gives a unique advantage. “Prime customers already trust Amazon. Once they discover Amazon Now, many of them will naturally gravitate towards that as well.” Rightfully so, Amazon had said that Prime members who use qcom are shopping three times more.
Experts said that the marketplace model of ecom companies also gives them access to significantly wider product assortments, ranging from niche brands to imported goods, something qcom players are only beginning to replicate.
Angad Singh, founding member at logistics firm Zippee (a qcom enabler) which operates dark stores for platforms including Flipkart Minutes, HUL, and Clinikally among others, said the biggest advantage of Blinkit, Instamart, and Zepto lies in their mature infrastructure. "The game is fundamentally a function of how many dark stores you operate. More dark stores mean better serviceability, higher order density, better utilisation and ultimately stronger store profitability."