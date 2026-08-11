Ambani, Birla, Jindal families together valued at ₹42 trn: Barclays report

The Ambani family led the list of India’s most-valuable families, with a valuation of ₹25.8 trillion, nearly three times that of the second-ranked Kumar Mangalam Birla family, according to the latest Barclays and Hurun India report.

The top 300 family-owned enterprises had a collective valuation of $1.46 trillion, or ₹138 trillion. The report added that India’s 10 most valuable families had a combined valuation of ₹70.5 trillion as of June 2026, up from ₹69 trillion a year earlier.

The Kumar Birla family and the third-ranked Jindal family had valuations of ₹8.1 trillion and ₹8 trillion, respectively. The top three families together added ₹1.57 trillion to their wealth over the past year, taking their combined valuation to $444 billion, or ₹42 trillion. Their total valuation is nearly 9 per cent of the country’s listed market capitalisation (mcap), the report noted.

The threshold to enter the top 10 rose nearly 14 per cent over the one-year period to ₹2.5 trillion. The Anil Agarwal family, which runs the Vedanta group, rose three places to sixth, following a 74.7 per cent rise in valuation during the year. The report added that software and services-based families, such as the Nadar family of HCL Technologies and Wipro’s Premji family, slipped in the rankings and are now placed eighth and ninth, respectively, after declines of 38 per cent and 2.3 per cent in their valuations. Among the three most-valued first-generation families, the Adani family led with a valuation of ₹19.57 trillion, followed by Bharti Airtel’s Sunil Bharti Mittal family at ₹12.1 trillion, and Sun Pharma’s Dilip Shanghvi family at nearly one-fifth of the Adani family’s value at ₹4.54 trillion.