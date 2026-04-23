Ammonia shortage: DoP to seek support from MoPNG, Fertilisers Dept

The Department of Pharmaceuticals is set to approach the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) and the Department of Fertilisers to secure ammonia supplies for drugmakers, as India grapples with a deepening shortage triggered by the West Asia conflict, according to senior officials.

India is facing an ammonia crunch due to the West Asia conflict, with several drugmakers raising concerns over its shortage. India is one of the world’s biggest ammonia importers, with its major markets being Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.

Ammonia is a key input in the production of a wide range of medicines and the synthesis of several active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), intermediates, and formulations.

Officials told Business Standard that the pharma industry requires an estimated monthly supply of 12,000 tonnes, of which it is able to get 5,000–6,000 tonnes. “The DoP is coordinating with the MoPNG and the Fertilisers Department to address the rest of the need,” an official added. Pharmaceutical companies have also raised concerns over a recent order by the Department of Fertilisers mandating all urea manufacturing units to sell surplus ammonia strictly for fertiliser production. It also asked for priority supply to phosphorus and potassium (P&K) and nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium (NPK) manufacturers of subsidised fertilisers at reasonable prices.