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Amul hikes ghee prices by ₹40 per litre, butter by ₹15 on higher costs

Amul has raised ghee prices by ₹40 per litre and butter prices by ₹15 per 500-gram pack from November 2, citing higher milk production costs. A litre of Amul ghee now costs ₹680.

Amul
Amul has increased the price of its one-litre ghee pouch by ₹40 to ₹680 and raised the price of its 500-gram table butter pack by ₹15 to ₹325, citing higher milk production costs.
Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2026 | 11:50 PM IST
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Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF), which sells products under the Amul brand, hiked ghee prices by ₹40 per litre with effect from November 2, citing higher input costs.
 
The price of table butter has also been raised by ₹15 for the 500-gram pack, taking the new price to ₹325.
 
In a statement, GCMMF said the maximum retail price (MRP) of Amul table butter, Amul ghee and Amul cow ghee had been increased with effect from November 2.
 
“As a co-operative owned by 36 lakh farmers, Amul has revised the prices of butter and ghee owing to the increase in input costs of milk production,” GCMMF said.
 
Amul ghee’s one-litre pouch will now cost ₹680, while cow ghee will cost ₹735 per litre pouch.
 
GCMMF is one of the leading dairy firms in India. Its turnover grew 11.4 per cent to ₹73,450 crore in FY26 from ₹65,911 crore in the preceding financial year.
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First Published: Nov 04 2026 | 11:32 PM IST

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