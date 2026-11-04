Amul hikes ghee prices by ₹40 per litre, butter by ₹15 on higher costs

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF), which sells products under the Amul brand, hiked ghee prices by ₹40 per litre with effect from November 2, citing higher input costs.

The price of table butter has also been raised by ₹15 for the 500-gram pack, taking the new price to ₹325.

In a statement, GCMMF said the maximum retail price (MRP) of Amul table butter, Amul ghee and Amul cow ghee had been increased with effect from November 2.

“As a co-operative owned by 36 lakh farmers, Amul has revised the prices of butter and ghee owing to the increase in input costs of milk production,” GCMMF said.