Amul, Mother Dairy hike milk prices by ₹2-4 per litre from November 12

With milk procurement prices rising by at least 5 per cent due to higher fodder and fuel costs, dairy companies Amul and Mother Dairy have hiked milk prices by ₹2-4 per litre.

This comes close on the heels of Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) increasing the price of Nandini milk by ₹8 per litre last month, with the revision taking effect on November 1, 2026. The federation also raised the price of curd by ₹14 per litre.

KMF has also revised the prices of several other dairy products. According to a Bengaluru Milk Union circular, a 200-ml Nandini ghee sachet now costs ₹95, while the 500-ml pack is priced at ₹425.

Amul had also increased ghee prices by ₹50 per litre, effective November 2, citing higher input costs. The current hike in liquid milk prices by major companies is the second in the 2026-27 financial year, which is rather unusual as milk prices tend to increase only once every financial year. The last time milk prices were raised twice in a financial year was in 2022-23, data showed. “The price increase is purely due to high feed and fodder prices particularly that of maize which is one of the main ingredients in producing animal feed,” a senior industry official remarked. He said maize prices have gone up due to its increasing use in making ethanol, with almost 70 per cent of India’s annual ethanol production in the 2026-27 supply year, which started in November, coming from maize.

The increase in milk prices will affect household budgets and may also result in higher food inflation. In a statement on Wednesday, the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which sells milk under the Amul brand, said it had increased milk prices by ₹2-4 per litre, effective Thursday. The cooperative has increased prices of fresh pouch milk by 4-5 per cent across major milk variants and pack sizes in India, effective November 12, 2026. "The price of our largest-selling Amul Taaza toned milk with 3 per cent milk fat has been increased by only Rs 2 per litre (3.3 per cent increase) and Amul Gold Milk with 6 per cent milk fat by Rs 4 per litre (5.5 per cent rise)," GCMMF said.

Mother Dairy, the largest milk supplier in Delhi-NCR, did not issue any statement, but sources said it had revised prices of its liquid milk variants by ₹2-4 per litre, effective November 12. The price hike is due to a steep rise in input costs of milk production and processing, GCMMF said. "In the current challenging environmental circumstances due to low and uneven rainfall in Gujarat as well as many parts of India, we are constrained to increase the consumer price of milk to pay better prices to our producers and support them in these difficult times," the cooperative said. For Mother Dairy, procurement prices of milk from farmers have increased, forcing the company to partly pass on the rise in input costs to consumers.

In the NCR, the price of Mother Dairy's toned milk (bulk vended) has increased to ₹60 from ₹58 per litre. Full cream milk (pouched) will now cost ₹76 per litre, compared with ₹72. The price of toned milk (pouched) has increased to ₹62 per litre from ₹60 per litre. Double toned milk will cost ₹56 per litre, up from ₹54 per litre. Cow milk prices have been increased to ₹65 per litre from ₹62 per litre. Mother Dairy sells around 3.5 million litres of milk per day in the Delhi-NCR market through its own outlets, general trade and e-commerce platforms. Overall, it sells more than 50 lakh litres per day.