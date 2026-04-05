An oil shock, a green opportunity for India's clean energy transition

India’s M&A landscape, added Akshay Hiranandani, CEO, Serentica Renewables, is clearly tilting towards a buyer’s market, driven by a tightening capital environment. “The last investment wave saw aggressive underwriting by sub-scale and new entrants. As capital tightens, many of these positions are becoming unsustainable, translating into a visible pipeline of assets seeking liquidity.’’

In 2025, ONGC NTPC Green, JSW, and Brookfield concluded deals worth a combined $4.7 billion. Global oil majors, meanwhile, are exploring exits. Shell continues to evaluate a sale of its Indian platform Sprng Energy, acquired in 2022 for $1.55 billion. In September 2025, Total CEO Patrick Pouyanne said the company’s original $2 billion investment in Adani Green Energy had more than tripled in value. “If I was able to sell a quarter of my shares to recoup my $2 billion and to be neutral, I would be very happy. We are looking to opportunities.’’ BP has also launched a low-carbon divestment plan, including selling 50 per cent of Lightsource BP.