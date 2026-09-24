Anarock acquires 51% stake in architecture firm DSP Design Associates

Real estate services company Anarock has acquired a 51 per cent stake in multidisciplinary architecture, master planning and interior design firm DSP Design Associates, the companies said on Thursday. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

The transaction brings together Anarock Group’s real estate advisory and transaction capabilities with DSP’s more than three decades of design experience, the companies said. The combined entity will offer an integrated real estate and design proposition across India and select overseas markets, they added.

DSP has a presence across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, the National Capital Region (NCR) and Hyderabad, with more than 320 professionals in India. The firm has delivered more than 1,000 projects across geographies.

“DSP's design pedigree and blue-chip client base make it a natural extension of the Anarock real estate ecosystem. It is a logical fit for and furtherance of our Project Management & Engineering Services (PMES) and advisory business lines and allows us to scale faster while staying true to and amplifying the scope of services we offer to our clients,” said Anuj Puri, founder and chairman, Anarock Group. DSP to retain founding leadership DSP will continue to be led by its founding leadership, with overarching guidance from Anarock. The companies said this would ensure continuity in the brand, management, client relationships and design excellence culture following the transaction.