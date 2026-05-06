Andhra min lays foundation stone for Carrier Global's ₹1,000 cr AC facility

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for Carrier Global's air-conditioner manufacturing facility at Sri City in Tirupati district, with the company set to invest ₹1,000 crore in the project.

The facility is expected to generate employment and livelihood opportunities for around 3,000 people, both directly and indirectly, while strengthening the state's manufacturing ecosystem.

"Lokesh laid the foundation stone for Carrier Global's ₹1,000 crore AC manufacturing facility in Sri City which marks another major step in Andhra Pradesh's industrial growth journey and will create large-scale employment opportunities," said an official press release.

The project is part of the state government's broader push to position Andhra Pradesh as a major manufacturing and industrial hub, particularly in advanced cooling and infrastructure-related sectors.