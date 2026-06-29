Andhra Pradesh to soon allocate land for ₹20,000 cr rare-earth scheme

Andhra Pradesh expects to complete approvals and begin allotting land for proposed rare-earth processing and magnet manufacturing projects within the next four to six months, as it looks to build a domestic supply chain for a sector that is currently dominated by China.

The state is pursuing an investment pipeline of around Rs 20,000 crore across upstream rare-earth processing and downstream magnet manufacturing, according to Sagili Shan Mohan, Chief Executive Officer of the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB).

Of the total, around Rs 16,000 crore is expected to come from upstream processing projects, while downstream magnet manufacturing could account for another Rs 4,000 crore.

"We expect to complete the necessary approvals and land-allocation processes over the next four to six months, after which project developers can begin preparing sites for construction," Mohan told Business Standard in an interview.

The proposed projects are being evaluated in the Nellore-Tirupati region and around Visakhapatnam, where the state has identified suitable industrial land and logistics infrastructure.

The state is in discussions with international companies to establish an integrated rare-earth value chain covering both upstream processing and downstream magnet manufacturing.