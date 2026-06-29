Andhra Pradesh to soon allocate land for ₹20,000 cr rare-earth scheme

The initiative is part of the Centre's broader push to develop a domestic rare-earth ecosystem. In her Union Budget 2026-27 speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government would support dedicated rare-earth corridors in four states, including Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha, covering activities from mining and processing to research and manufacturing of strategic minerals.
The corridor initiative also builds on the Union government's Rs 7,280 crore scheme to promote domestic manufacturing of sintered rare earth permanent magnets (REPMs), approved by the Union Cabinet last November.
The push comes as India seeks to reduce dependence on imports, particularly from China, for permanent magnets used in electric vehicles (EVs), wind turbines, and electronics and defence systems. Andhra Pradesh believes its mineral resources and coastal advantage position it to play a key role in reducing that dependence.