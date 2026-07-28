Animal influencers may be one up on humans, with lessons for advertisers
A report on the virality of animal pictures and videos points to an emerging trend in advertisingAnushka Bhardwaj New Delhi
A report on the virality of animal pictures and videos points to an emerging trend in advertisingAnushka Bhardwaj New Delhi
Animal kingdom
- 1.3 bn-6.5 bn: Cat pictures on the internet from 2010-2025
- 3.5 mn: Active pet influencers as of early 2025
- 398 mn: Posts viral with #dogs
- 312 mn: Posts viral with #cats
Pawprints: The global icons
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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 11:36 PM IST