Apple, CleanMax join hands to invest ₹100 crore in India's energy sector

CleanMax and Apple have partnered to invest ₹100 crore for the development of energy projects across various locations in India.

With the partnership, the entities aim to cater to the Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment in the country with the deployment of clean energy projects, CleanMax said in an exchange filing on Thursday.

"Apple and CleanMax have entered into a strategic co-investment transaction aimed at accelerating decarbonisation within India's Commercial & Industrial (C&I) sector through scaled renewable energy deployment," the statement said.

The partnership reflects a shared long-term commitment towards enabling corporate clean energy transition, advancing low-carbon infrastructure, and supports Apple's broader carbon neutrality goals, CleanMax said.